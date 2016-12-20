Kunal Kohli lauds Aamir Khan, says he can get Oscar for 'Dangal'.

Mumbai, December 20: Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has lauded Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s forthcoming film “Dangal”, saying the actor can bag an Oscar for the sports drama.

Kohli, who earlier directed Aamir in the 2006 film “Fanaa”, took to Twitter on Monday evening to share that “Dangal” was one of the “finest films” ever made.

“‘Dangal’ is one of the finest films ever made in the world. Like Geeta got the gold. Aamir can get the Oscar best film ever,” Kohli tweeted.

In “Dangal”, Aamir plays the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

He underwent rigorous workout sessions for the role. He had to previously gain weight, going from 68 kg to 93 kg in six months, for his role of the ageing wrestler during the first phase of the film’s shoot.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

“Dangal”, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to release on Friday. IANS