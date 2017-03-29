Kundan Chandrawat arrested for announcing bounty for killing Pinarayi Vijayan, gets bail.

Ujjain, March 29: RSS activist Kundan Chandrawat, who was arrested for allegedly announcing a bounty of Rs one crore for anyone who beheads Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been granted bail by a court here. Chandrawat was released late Tuesday evening.

“Special District and Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar Vyas granted bail to Chandrawat on a bond of Rs 10,000. He was released from jail last evening,” Chandrawat’s lawyer Virendra Sharma said on Wednesday.

Earlier, he was arrested on March 27 and produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court which remanded him in judicial custody for a fortnight on the same day.

In a video that went viral on social media early this month, Chandrawat was purportedly seen announcing a bounty of Rs one crore for beheading Vijayan, whom he held responsible for the killing of RSS workers in the southern state.

He later retracted his statement which drew widespread condemnation from various quarters, including the Sangh, and expressed regret.

The RSS had distanced itself from its functionary’s remark and promptly removed him from the post of Sah Prachar Pramukh (joint publicity chief) of Ujjain district.

On 2 March, local Madhav Nagar police had registered FIR against Chandrawat under IPC section 505(1)(B) (whoever makes any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility).