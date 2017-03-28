Kundan Chandrawat who announced Rs 1 Crore bounty on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s head arrested

Bhopal, March 28: Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ujjain Mahanagar Sah Prachar Pramukh, Kundan Chandrawat who had announced Rs 1 crore bounty on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had been arrested on Tuesday.

According to NDTV, Chandrawat had been arrested in Ujjain.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had earlier removed Kundan Chandrawat from all organizational posts after he announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading Kerala chief minister and CPI (M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan.

The RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Dr. Manmohan Vaidya announced the decision on the organisation’s official Twitter handle, two days after the controversial offer was made, triggering anger from all over the country.

Kundan who made controversial statement at Ujjain protest mtg has been relieved of his responsibility in RSS: Dr MM Vaidya pic.twitter.com/4t1emJH5PT — RSS (@RSSorg) March 3, 2017

In an accompanying letter, issued by the paramilitary volunteer organisation’s Indore Prant Prachar Pramukh Praveen Kabra said the action was taken as Kundan Chandrawat’s statement at a dharna of Janadhikar Samiti in Ujjain created “confusion about the organisation.”

Kundan Chandrawat later expressed his apology over the statement saying it was the outburst of his anger over the killing of innocent people in Kerala.

“I express my regret but I still stand by my statement. It was to wake up politicians and Kerala government from sleep and make sense of them to the killings of innocent people in the state,” Kundan Chadrawat had said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan earlier asked the party-led Kerala government to register a case against Kundan Chandrawat, who declared a Rs 1 crore bounty for beheading Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.