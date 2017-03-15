Kupwara encounter: Three terrorists killed

Kupwara/Jammu and Kashmir, March 15: Three terrorists were killed on Wednesday in the Kupwara encounter that began today morning.

The attack occurred in the Kupwara’s Kalaroos area of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the beginning, three terrorists were suspected to be holed up in the area in a joint operation of 41 RR, 98 Bn CRPF and SOG Kupwara Jammu and Kashmir Police.

With the killing of the three terrorists, the operation has come to an end. (ANI)