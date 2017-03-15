Kupwara encounter: Three terrorists killed

March 15, 2017 | By :
Fearing Chinese links, Indian troops on China border told to format smartphones, delete 42 apps

Kupwara/Jammu and Kashmir, March 15: Three terrorists were killed on Wednesday in the Kupwara encounter that began today morning.
The attack occurred in the Kupwara’s Kalaroos area of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the beginning, three terrorists were suspected to be holed up in the area in a joint operation of 41 RR, 98 Bn CRPF and SOG Kupwara Jammu and Kashmir Police.
With the killing of the three terrorists, the operation has come to an end. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Supreme Court of Pakistan suspends death penalty of 3 hardcore terrorists
US advises its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan citing terrorism
Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed appeals to United Nations to take his name off from designated terrorists list
J and K police arrests two terrorists for killing Sashastra Seema Bal Head Constable and injuring jawan
United Kashmir People’s National Party blame Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and targeting minorities
Two SPOs stuck with terrorists, says Home Secy in Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s high level meeting
Top