Kurt Russell and longtime partner actress Goldie Hawn enjoy date night at Golden Globes ceremony

London, Jan11 : “The Hateful Eight” star Kurt Russell and his longtime partner and actress Goldie Hawn enjoyed a romantic date night at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards.

The couple, who have been together for past 34 years, recently spent a lovely time together during Golden Globe ceremony to celebrate Hawns comeback in movies after 15 years, reported Femalefirst.

“It is like date night, we dont do this very often and you have to wear a tie… Shes gone back to work after 15 years and wanted to present tonight,” Russell said.