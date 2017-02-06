KWK Season 5: Farah Khan and Sania Mirza set Karan Johar’s couch on fire

Mumbai, Feb 6:We can’t be more thankful to Karan Johar for getting Sania Mirza on his famous couch. Through the talk show we saw a completely different side of the tennis star who revealed a lot of things, including the fact that she is well aware that people start talking about her skirt when they can’t say enough about her tennis skills. It won’t be wrong to tag her as the most glamorous sportsperson we have right now. Meanwhile we also come to know that filmmaker Farah Khan had openly warned her goo friend Sania to get ready to avoid people for next three months, because apparently that is what Farah ends up doing every time she becomes a guest on the famous celebrity chat show. While Farah and Karan openly talked about their sex lives, Sania confessed she was freaking out at everything she was hearing.

Minutes into the exciting episode and a lot of beans began getting spilled. Sania confessed to being approached by Farah a lot of times to do item songs in her films, something the tennis player obviously declined every time.

Sania Mirza remained crazy that she lost both the prizes and none of the Koffee quizzes included questions from sports arena. We still love you Sania. Please come back again in the next season!