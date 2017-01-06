Kylie Jenner has reportedly married Tyga in private ceremony

January 6, 2017 | By :
Kylie-Jenner-has-reportedly-married-Tyga

Los Angeles, Jan 6: Reality TVpersonality Kylie Jenner has reportedly married rapper Tyga.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister secretly walked down the aisle with her beau Tyga in a “very private” wedding over the holidays, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to a Life &amp; Style magazine, which has a picture of the 19-year-old reality TV star in a white dress on its cover, claims the couple exchanged vows in a “small ceremony” at “Kylie’s festively decorated home”.

“The wedding was very low-key and organised at the last minute and was attended by only family and some of their close friends,” said a source.

“They only invited family and a couple of close friends because they wanted to keep it very private,” the source added.

Jenner’s mother Kris was also in attendance, though she initially “tried to put a stop to the celebration.”

However, neither Kylie nor Tyga have spoken about it.

–IANS

ks/rb

