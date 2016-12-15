L K Advani says he feel like resigning from Parliament

New Delhi, December 15: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Idris Ali on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Lal Krishna Advani has expressed his concerns with regard to the continuous disruptions in Parliament and also conveyed to him that he felt like resigning.

“He (Advani) said ‘what is going on, I have never seen this kind of scenario in Parliament; there should be discussion, I feel like resigning’,” he told ANI.

Ali said that when he inquired about Advani’s health then the latter said that his health was okay but the Parliament’s health is not

“Whoever wins or loses (in the ruckus), eventually Parliament is losing. Discussion should take place after consulting Speaker (Sumitra Mahajan),” he said, adding the BJP veteran told him that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would have been really upset to witness the repeated disruptions in Parliament.

This is the second time Advani has expressed his agony over unending disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Last week, Advani was heard expressing his unhappiness to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar over the continuing protests in the House. (ANI)