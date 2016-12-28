L and T to setup 10,000 surveillance camera in Pune

Chennai, Dec 28 Engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) would be setting up nearly 10,000 surveillance cameras in Pune, under the Centres Digital India mission, a top company official said.

“L&T is putting up nearly 10,000 cameras in Pune under the Digital India mission.

Already we have installed 9,000 cameras in Mumbai,” Larsen and Toubro, Engineering, Construction and Contracts division, Deputy Managing Director, S N Subrahmanyan said.

He was delivering the key note address during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of The KCP Ltd here, last night.

Stating that the diversified business conglomerate has already set up cameras in and around Hyderabad, he said, almost 84 per cent of the companys employees were enrolled in Aadhaar and were covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna scheme.

“We are on course to cover all the employees,” he said.

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, the Chief Guest on the occasion released a postal cover in memory of late The KCP Ltd., founder, V Ramakrishna and it was received by Subrahmanyan.

KCP Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, V L Dutt said, “The company which began operations in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, has entered into various sectors including cement, sugar, power and heavy engineering.

Besides having joint ventures with various companies in Europe and United States, he said, “Mature financial and project management capability helped us in setting up over 40 sugar plants and 12 cements plants across India and globally.”