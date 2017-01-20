‘La Lambada’ singer Loalwa Braz dead found dead in a burnt-out car in Brazil

London, Jan. 20: Brazilian singer Loalwa Braz, best known for the 1980s hit Lambada, has been found dead in a burnt-out car in Brazil.

A police official said Braz, 63, was found in the coastal district of Saquerema near Rio de Janeiro, reports Daily Mail.

Brazilian media said the singer’s body was found totally burned inside the car near her home.

Local media outlet Globo reported the crew was working on extinguishing a fire in the property which had gutted the attic when they realised there was a body in the burning car.

Two men were spotted at the singer’s house, close to where the body was found, according to Globo.

Loalwa Braz was the lead vocalist for the international hit song released by French group Kaoma in 1989. Braz’s hit ‘La Lambada’ was used by Jennifer Lopez in her 2010 hit ‘On The Floor’. (ANI)