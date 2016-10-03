Labourer injured in grenade blast at Poonch mini-secretariat

Pooch,Oct3:A labourer was injured after a grenade left over after the encounter between forces and militants in Poonch exploded on Monday.

Reports said that some labourers were working at the under-construction complex of the mini-secretariat when the blast took place.

The grenade exploded after a labourer picked up a trouser, apparently belonging to one of the slain militants.

The labourer was shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.

Four militants were killed in the three-day-long encounter at the site on September 11.