Labrador puppy abducted at knifepoint in Bengaluru

Benguluru,Sept9:In a startling incident, a two-month-old Labrador puppy was abducted by two goons in Bengaluru, while it was being walked by its owner.

According to a report in the Bangalore Mirror, the puppy belonged to one Sumiran Rai, a dental science student.

 Rai was out for a walk with his beloved dog, named Maya, when he was threatened by two unknown persons with a knife who then took off with the puppy.

The worst part for Rai, however, is that the local police are refusing to take him seriously and file a complaint.

Rai had purchased the white female Labrador Retriever dog for Rs12,000.

Of late, more and more incidents of people stealing dogs have been coming to light. Rare or expensive purebred dogs are especially lucrative for thieves.

Some months ago, a one-year-old Siberian Husky was ‘kidnapped’ in Delhi. But following a furore by local residents, as well as police action, it was returned, tied to a pole in the public park from where it had been stolen.
The Siberian Husky, a rare breed that can cost over ₹1 lakh, bore signs of torture.

