Ladies !Now you can cover up, be topless and still be yourself ,with the crafty Ta-Ta Towel

Los Angeles,August18:It’s being hailed as the next big thing since sliced bread — well, at least by women who can’t seem to solve their sweaty chest boob problems.

A new product called Ta-Ta Towel is the latest crafty invention to send the Internet into a frenzy, after being picked up by sites like BuzzFeed and Teen Vogue

Glad I could help bring the attention of the TaTaTowel to the world, and the @BBCWorld! #featuredtweet https://t.co/zjpRvgNqHk — Catherine Alcorn (@misscathalcorn) August 4, 2017

Erin Robertson came up with the idea one hot day in Los Angeles. The terry cloth contraption is a sling you wear over your neck that holds your breasts up when it’s a hundred degrees out and you’re shirtless.

It’s being called, aptly, a “boob hammock.”

Response to it has been generally positive, resulting in it being sold out (one would need four to six weeks for their orders).

Others, however, remain skeptical on whether it is a game-changer (is a regular towel not enough?).

Still, considering that the country’s dog days last longer, this could be a fun gift idea come Christmas.

You can purchase then at TaTa Towel

It’s available for $45 (around P2,200), and in four colors too.