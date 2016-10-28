Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney going for second chance in relationship

Los Angeles, Oct 28 : Former Hollywood couple Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney are reportedly thinking about giving their relationship a second chance.

According to a source, Gaga, who ended her engagement with her former fiance in July after five years of dating, is still in contact with the actor and is thinking about rekindling their romance, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Gaga and Taylor are talking every day about giving it a second chance,” Life & Style magazine quoted a source as saying.

The duo started their relationship in 2011 after meeting on the set of her “You and I” music video.

Earlier it was reported that Kinney has begun a new relationship with a South Philadelphia woman called Alanna DiGiovanni.

–IANS