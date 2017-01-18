Lady Gaga builds tent in her backyard for Super Bowl practice

Los Angeles, Jan 18 : Pop star Lady Gaga has built a tent in her backyard to practice for her highly-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 5.
The 30-year-old singer, who is set to take the stage at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas next month, has pitched up a tent “with a dance floor” to allow her extra rehearsal time.
The “Perfect Illusion” hitmaker star shared a video on Instagram showing her at the rehearsal space alongside her dancers.

“SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, cant wait to perform for you,” Gaga captioned the clip

