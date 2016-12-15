Lady Gaga goes gaga over ‘Million Reasons’ video

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec. 15 : Lady Gaga recently released a pink colour dominated video for her hit track ‘Million Reasons’ from her latest album ‘Joanne’.

The four minute video starts off with the 30-year-old songstress in the desert with a bunch of black SUVs coming to her rescue to take her to her video shoot, where she prepares to sing in her signature pink ensemble.



Gaga is shown sitting in front of the mirror getting ready for her shoot as she finds a small white gift box in front of her. As she prepares to open it, the video cuts to different flashbacks.

The flashback scatter between footage of Gaga singing with her guitar in what seems to be a white studio and then showing her friends pouring out of the black SUVs, racing to her side as she starts to cry.

Then, Gaga is seen opening the box, which reveals a rosary and a little note that read ‘Love you, sis.’

Picking up right where the ‘Perfect Illusion’ music video left off, Mother Monster delivers a transformation from powerhouse Grammy-winner to her simplified Joanne alter-ego, accompanied by an emotional sisterhood of support and a guitar. (ANI)