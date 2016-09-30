Lady Gaga and NFL officially announced that singer is headlining the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show

Los Angeles, Sep 30: Lady Gaga and the NFL have officially announced that singer is headlining the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Gaga, 30, took to Twitter to share the news.

“It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA! @nfl @FOXTV @pepsi #PERFECTILLUSION #GAGASUPERBOWL,” the singer wrote alongside a promotional photo for her Super Bowl gig.

The NFL tweeted a clip of “Perfect Illusion” video along with caption, “Looks like we aren’t the only ones excited about @LadyGaga performing at the #SB51 #PepsiHalftime show.”

The NFL had previously denied rumors that GaGa was set to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl, saying they “had conversations with several fantastic artists about SB Halftime Show but no final decision.