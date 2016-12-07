Lady Gaga reveals that she has PTSD since her rape at 19

NewYork,Dec7:Two years ago, Lady Gaga revealed publicly that she had been raped at the age of 19 by a man 20 years older than her. During a visit at the Ali Forney Center for homeless LGBT youth in New York this November, she commented again on her abuse, this time also revealing that she has been living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since then.

“I told the kids today that I suffer from a mental illness,” she said on the Today show this week . “I suffer from PTSD. I’ve never told anyone that before, so here we are. But the kindness that’s shown to me by doctors as well as my family, and my friends, it’s really saved my life.”

“I have a mental illness, and I struggle with that mental illness every day,” she said. “These children are not just homeless or in need; many of them are trauma survivors, they’ve been rejected in some type of way. My own trauma in my life has helped me to understand the trauma of others.”

It wasn’t just sexual assault that led to my complex PTSD. I have prolonged repetitive traumas over the course of my career. #ShareKindness pic.twitter.com/rXSKMg9n51 — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) December 6, 2016



“It’s really important to remind kids who are suffering from a traumatic experience or from abandonment, to remind them that they’re not alone, and that they’re loved,” she continued. “We are in this together.”

Gaga discussed the rape in 2014 on The Howard Stern Show: “I was about 19. I went to Catholic school and then all this crazy stuff happened, and I was going, ‘Oh, is this just the way adults are?’… I was very naïve.”