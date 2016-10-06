Lady Gaga’s single MillionReasons from her Joanne album premiere available for purchase

Nashville,Oct6:Thanks to the release of her latest promotional single, we have a million new reasons to be excited about Lady Gaga’s next album.

The aptly titled “Million Reasons,” the second song released from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming LP, Joanne, premiered Thursday morning online, featuring heartfelt verses with lyrics that reference the end of a relationship.

“You’re giving me a million reasons to let you go / You’re giving me a million reasons to quit the show / You’re giving me a million reasons / Give me a million reasons / Giving me a million reasons / About a million reasons,” the 30-year-old sings on the track’s chorus.

Sing along to #MillionReasons in less than 2 hrs on @budlight Facebook Live then download it after and pre-order the album everywhere! ?? pic.twitter.com/gj02GVZJSJ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 6, 2016

Gaga premiered “Million Reasons” in full for the first time during the Nashville stop of her Dive Bar Tour, which streamed live on Bud Light’s Facebook page Wednesday evening. She also performed two more Joanne cuts as part of the set: “Sinner’s Prayer” and “A-Yo.” Subsequent performances on the tour are planned for Oct. 20 and Oct. 27.

Hillary Lindsey, who penned country megahits like “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Girl Crush,” co-wrote the song with Gaga, though she previously told EW Joanne does not fit into one particular genre, and it’s certainly not a country album “by any stretch of the imagination.”

I got that Nashville spirit in me. Still up working. TIME FOR BED. Can’t wait to see my fans. Love, JOANNE xoxo A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 5, 2016 at 2:48am PDT

Speaking about “Million Reasons,” Gaga told Yahoo! the track is “a country song mixed with funk and rock ‘n’ roll,” with shades of hip-hop in the mix as well. On working with Lindsey, she continued: “I wanted to sit together, play her some of the music, and write with another woman — and write with a woman that was sort of in the center of the type of women, and men, that I wanted to speak to with this music. So what was so wonderful was when we sat down and started working, it was like this instant connection that we had. We’re two girls that are so different — she grew up somewhere so different from me, and you’d think that maybe we’d never get along, that it would never work — but somehow we created these songs together.”

Joanne is available for preorder now in standard, deluxe, and vinyl editions on ladygaga.com.

“Million Reasons” is available for purchase on iTunes. Listen to a preview below via Apple Music.