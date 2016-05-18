‘Lady Singham’ Manjul Saini takes charge as Lucknow’s SSP

Lucknow, May 18 : Manjul Saini, who is popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ in her work circles, today took charge as Lucknow’s first lady Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav led-Uttar Pradesh Government had on Monday evening appointed Saini as the new SSP of the state capital.

The 2005 batch officer has replaced Rajesh Pandey, who has been attached to the DGP office.

Saini is the first woman officer in the history of the state to take charge of Lucknow.

She was earlier posted in Etawah, the hometown of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Chief Minister’s office confirmed in a tweet that her repositioning would take place as decided.

She has studied physics at Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College and was a gold medalist at Delhi School of Economics.