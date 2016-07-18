Lahore jolted by 4.4 magnitude earthquake tremors affecting India

Lahore July 18:Fear erupted after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the capital city of Lahore and its surrounding cities on Sunday, forcing majority of citizens to flee to safer ground.

The medium intensity earthquake tremors were also felt in the adjoining regions of India and Pakistan.

The tremors were prominent in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sheikhupura and other cities in Pakistan as well as northern parts of India, Punjab,Delhi and Gujarat.

The quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale with a focal depth of 10 kilometres as reported in the Tribune.

Soon after the quake a large number of citizens were seen standing outside their homes, and establishments, reciting verses of the Holy Quran.

Although all establishments were closed due to Sunday, majority of multi-storey buildings, big shopping malls and other buildings were vacated.

DCO Lahore said all the emergency services and hospitals in Lahore were on high alert but no major untoward incident had taken place in the city.

Tremors were felt in parts of Surat district and in Bhavnagar, Amreli, Palitana, Savarkundla, Adajan, among other places, officials said.

“We have not received any reports of damage due to the earthquake,” Surat Collector Mahendra Patel said.

Chief Minister Anandiben Patel said on her twitter handle, “Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 reported near Surat this morning. State government is taking necessary action. No damage reported till now.”