‘Laila Main Laila’ released! Sunny Leone proves to be the perfect seductress

From Sunny's sexy dance moves to Shah Rukh Khan's killer looks, the remixed version of Zeenat Aman's 'Laila O Laila' is sure to make you groove.

Mumbai , Dec. 22 : Sunny Leone’s much awaited song from ‘Raees’ is out and it has all the ingredients to make it to the top of every chartbuster!
Set in a dance bar, it seems the song is an important part of the development of SRK’s character of a liquor baron in Gujarat.
The 70’s classic rendition has been recreated by Ram Sampath and sung by Pawni Kalyan.
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Raees’ is all set to release on January 25 next year.

