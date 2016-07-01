Lakme Fashion Week runway debut 5 new faces

Mumbai, July 1 The forthcoming season of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) August 24-28 will see five new faces — Ilana, Galaxia, Alina, Paul and Bruna – realising their dreams of walking on the runway.

In preparation for the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016, organizers of the event, Lakmé and IMG Reliance, opened the doors to aspiring models at the auditions held on Thursday at Anais, The St. Regis here.

The jury comprised an eclectic mix of fashion experts including designer Anita Dongre, Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma, fashion choreographers Anu Ahuja and Lubna Adams, Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation, Lakmé and Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head-Fashion, IMG Reliance.

The auditions saw over 100 aspiring models participating.

“Lakmé Fashion Week has been a launch pad for many a top talent with some now gracing international runways. I look forward to our selections today charting a fabulous career in the industry starting with the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week,” said Chandok.

“The future of fashion is what we reinvent at Lakmé Fashion Week season after season, and selecting new faces to walk the runway is something that we always look forward to,” Lamba said.

LFW Model Auditions have introduced some of the best and successful names in the industry like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Yana Gupta.

(IANS)