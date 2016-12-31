Lalu Prasad Yadav express happiness over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s reinstatement 

Patna, December 31: Expressing happiness over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav being taken back in the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday said he was now hopeful that the Party would win the state assembly elections scheduled for next year.

“I am very happy that the matter has been sorted out. I was very hopeful about it. Samajwadi Party will win the election in Uttar Pradesh again. After they have an alliance with the Congress, then they will even perform better,” Yadav told ANI.

Yadav had earlier described the rift in the party as ‘unfortunate’ and spoke with Mulayam Singh and told him to sort out the matter with his son.

“Due to the recent suspension of Akhilesh Yadav, there is huge hue and cry in Uttar Pradesh. I am very tense. I called Mulayam Singh and have requested him that Akhilesh is your son and it is your responsibility to handle this party,” he said.

Mulayam Singh announced that Akhilesh has been taken back in the party.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam called a meeting of all 393 candidates announced by him to contest next assembly election.

Akhilesh, too, convened a meeting of MLAs as a showdown against his father to establish that the majority of Samajwadi Party MLAs are with him. But Akhilesh left his meeting midway to meet his father Mulayam Singh with party leader Azam Khan and Abu Azmi.

Mulayam yesterday expelled Akhilesh and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years over indiscipline.

This move comes after Akhilesh had released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, rejecting the list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.

Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam said his son being the Chief Minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to. (ANI)