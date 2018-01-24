Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in third fodder scam; Tejashwi Yadav alleges Nitish Kumar’s conspiracy

January 24, 2018 | By :

Special CBI court convicted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the third of five fodder scam cases. The amount of sentence likely to be pronounced tomorrow. Out of 6 cases were registered against -Lalu in 2 cases already convicted with Jail term & fine.  Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra also fined Rs 5 lakh each by Ranchi Court.

The case was related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 35 crore & 62 lakh from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s.

In a reaction to case’s verdict, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav said that ‘people of Bihar believe that Lalu ji is a hero, People know how BJP, RSS and more importantly Nitish Kumar have conspired against Lalu ji. We will approach higher courts against all these verdicts.”.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Fodder Scam: Lalu, Jagannath Mishra convicted in Chaibasa treasury case
Fodder scam: Verdict in third case involving Lalu, today
Yogi Adityanath orders probe into judge’s allegation about his involvement in the fodder scam
Lalu Yadav’s fodder scam: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe into judge’s allegation
Lalu Prasad’s sister dies a day after his conviction
Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 3.5 yrs of jail term in fodder scam case
Top