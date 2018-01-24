Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in third fodder scam; Tejashwi Yadav alleges Nitish Kumar’s conspiracy
Special CBI court convicted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the third of five fodder scam cases. The amount of sentence likely to be pronounced tomorrow. Out of 6 cases were registered against -Lalu in 2 cases already convicted with Jail term & fine. Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra also fined Rs 5 lakh each by Ranchi Court.
The case was related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 35 crore & 62 lakh from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s.
In a reaction to case’s verdict, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav said that ‘people of Bihar believe that Lalu ji is a hero, People know how BJP, RSS and more importantly Nitish Kumar have conspired against Lalu ji. We will approach higher courts against all these verdicts.”.
