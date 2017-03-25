Lalu Prasad Yadav suffered minor injuries as dais collapses at Patna

Patna ,March25:Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav suffered minor injuries when the dais he was sitting on collapsed. He was taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Patna, and was discharged after a round of tests. Doctors told him that he has a back injury, but no fracture, reported NDTV.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the former Bihar chief minister was attending a religious ritual in Patna’s Digha area. According to the police personnel present at the event, the accident happened because of overcrowding on the stage.

Yadav, however, went on to address the gathering. “There was a lot of crowd at the venue and people assembled on one side because of which it must have got heavy and broke. I am in much pain,” he told dna.

This is not the first time that the RJD chief has been injured in such an incident. During an election rally in 2015, he had suffered injuries on his hands when a ceiling fan fell on the stage where he was sitting.