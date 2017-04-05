Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, Tej Pratap,caught in soil scam of Patna zoo

Patna, April05:Lalu Yadav’s son, Tej Pratap, who is a cabinet minister, has used his office to rapidly advance his own fortune, the opposition has alleged, demanding that he be sacked.

Lalu’s party is member of the government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav is Deputy Chief Minister.

Tej Pratap, 28, is Forest Minister and with his siblings owns a plot of land on the outskirts of Patna where a mall is being constructed.

Sushil Kumar Modi, the top BJP leader in Bihar, says that a huge amount of soil, removed to accommodate a large underground parking lot, has been sold to the Patna zoo.”There was complete nexus and at the behest of Tej Pratap Yadav, this soil was purchased,” he said.

The zoo’s officials have confirmed that they bought soil worth 44 lakhs within the last three months, but not from the developer who’s building the mall on the Yadavs’ land. However, they also admitted that they bought the soil without seeking bids or floating a tender.

Lalu Yadav told media that he’s ready for his son to be investigated, if needed.