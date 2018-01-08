Lalu Prasad’s sister dies a day after his conviction

Patna, January 08: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sister Gangotri Devi died a day after his conviction in the fodder scam case.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sister Gangotri Devi died a day after he was sent to jail in the fodder scam case. According to close family members, Gangotri Devi has been praying for her brother’s acquittal in her last days. She was visibly distressed when Lalu Prasad was sentenced to three and a half years in jail.

Gangotri Devi was 73 years old and was suffering from senescence-related diseases; the court verdict had shattered her according to Lalu Prasad’s wife and the former chief minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi.

The family is soliciting the authorities to grant a parole for Lalu so that he can attend the last rites of his only sister. Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav said that he has communicated the news to Lalu through the prison authorities in Ranchi. The body of Gangotri will be cremated in her village.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam case and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh by the special CBI court.