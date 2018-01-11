Lalu Yadav’s fodder scam: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe into judge’s allegation

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, Jan 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into Special CBI Court Judge Shivpal Singh’s allegations about receiving calls from Lalu Prasad’s men, in connection with his conviction in the fodder scam case.

Yogi on Wednesday ordered Jhansi Commissioner, Amit Gupta to probe the matter and sought a report at the earliest, after the District Magistrate of Jalaun district, Mannan Akhtar -one of the men named by Singh- denied calling him.

“I never talked to him (Shivpal Singh) over the phone. He must issue a statement if it happened. On the date mentioned in reports, I was in my hometown in Assam, on a leave”, Akhtar told media.

During the hearing to pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 4, Special Ranchi Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge Shivpal Singh alleged that he got phone calls from Lalu Prasad’s men, in connection with his conviction in the case, and added that he would take the decision in compliance with the law.

The RJD chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted, on December 23.

On January 6, Lalu was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail. (ANI)