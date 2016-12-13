Lamar Odom again checks into rehab

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Basketball star Lamar Odom recently admitted himself into a rehabilitation centre.

“Lamar checked into rehab a week ago. He plans to stay for 30 days. It’s a substance abuse programme, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in. He is clean. This is a precautionary measure,” a source told people.com.

“He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from KhloÃ© (Kardashian) being finalised and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up. He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better. His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision,” the source added.

Odom’s divorce from the reality TV star will legally be finalised later this week.

The two got married in September 2009. The marriage fell apart after Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and Khloe first filed for divorce in 2013. The stars signed divorce papers in July 2015, but a few months later, Khloe called off their divorce following Odom’s near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Khloe reinitiated divorce proceedings in May, and according to court documents, their marriage will be legally terminated on Saturday.

–IANS

nn/rb/vm