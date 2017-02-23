Lamborghini Aventador S in India from next month

Lamborghini is an Italian company and the manufacturers of luxury sports cars and SUVs and the company is owned by the Volkswagen Group through its subsidiary Audi.

Lamborghini, recently introduced its new car, the Aventador S on the international market.

On March 3rd, Lamborghini Aventador S will make its way to the Indian Auto Market .

On the first week of February 2017 Lamborghini launched Huracan RWD Spyder in Indian Market. After that this is the second time Lamborghini comes out with a second launch within 1 month.

Aventador S Features:

Along with a refreshed exterior, the big news is an upgrade to Lamborghini’s new four-wheel-steering system, first installed on the special-edition Centenario, and more power for its screaming V-12 engine.

Lamborghini Aventador S features an entirely new front bumper, rear bumper, diffusers and air intakes.

To achieve the maximum aerodynamic efficiency there is lot of changes done.

The new front splitter and diffuser account for 130 per cent more downforce. On the rear, the car features an active back wing which further improves downforce and a new three-piped exhaust which is 20 per cent lighter than the exhaust on the previous version. A new TFT display for the instrument cluster done.

Lamborghini Aventador S is powered by the same naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine. However, the power output has been increased to 740PS from 700, with a peak torque of 690Nm.

That means Lamborghini’s flagship 12-cylinder monster finally produces more power than Dodge’s 707-hp Hellcat V-8, which seems like an automotive wrong that needed righting.

The seven-speed automated manual transmission and all-wheel-drive system of Aventador S helps and powers all four wheels and propels it from 0 to 100kmph in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 350kmph.

The Aventador S is the first production Lamborghini to feature four-wheel steering, which we sampled in an Aventador SV prototype.

While at low speeds the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction compared to the front (up to 3 degrees), at high speeds they turn in the same direction (up to 1.5 degrees). This provides a shorter turning radius at low speed and better cornering ability at high speeds.

Compared to the first Aventador, in fact, the new design elements provide an increase of 130% in front downforce, while the new side air vents reduce turbulence, improving cooling and increasing efficiency.

The Aventador S’s suspension is retuned, and the car also benefits from revised programming for the stability control and the drive modes. The Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes carry over, but an Ego drive mode is new and allows the driver to further modify the different stability-control, steering, and suspension settings.

Lamborghini Aventador S also comes with ceramic disc brakes as standard and likely to be priced around the Rs 5.5 crore mark.

