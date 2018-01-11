Lamborghini-Urus, world’s fastest SUV launched in India

| By : Web Desk

Mumbai, January 11: Lambhorghini has launched its flagship SUV, Urus, priced at 3 crores in India on Thursday. The car has a top speed of 305 kmph, which makes it the fastest SUV in the world and weighs 2.2 tonnes.

This is the second SUV launched in India by the company and it was launched just 38 days after the global premiere of the model.

The car features a 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine, front engined layout; the engine can render 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can hit the 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and can easily cover 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds.

It sports a V8 engine which is paired with an 8-speed torque converter.

Lamborghini Urus is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB EVO platform, which is shared by some popular car models such as the Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7 and Volkswagen.

Urus will compete with models like Bentley Flying Spur and Maserati Quattroporte that fall under the same price group.

Sharad Agarwal, the head of Lambhorghini India has said that India is one of the few markets where Urus is launched, soon after its global premiere.

“India is a strategic market for Lamborghini in terms of future growth volumes”, he added.