Land Rover Discovery  launched in India for Rs 68.05 Lakh(petrol) and Rs 78.37lakh(diesel)

New Delhi,August9:The prices for the Land Rover Discovery have been announced. Bookings for the SUV are being now accepted across the company’s 25-outlet network in the country with the first units set be delivered in November 2017 after the SUV is officially launched here. Customers can also book their Discovery online at Land Rover’s dedicated website.

The Discovery has been designed to be one of the best ‘Family SUV’ one can buy, says Land Rover. An urban-centric exterior design, seats designed to fit 7 adults comfortably, entertainment and comfort features to keep everyone happy, driver assists to help driving this (almost) 5-metre long behemoth easier, two engines to choose from and Land Rover’s legendary off-road capability should help it achieve that goal.

The Land Rover Discovery is available with two engines and in five basic trim levels. The prices of the SUV, ex-showroom India, are as follows:

Discovery 3.0 l Si6 Petrol Automatic

S – Rs 68.05 Lakh

SE – Rs 71.15 Lakh

HSE – Rs 74.23 Lakh

HSE Luxury – Rs 78.91 Lakh

First Edition – Rs 84.43 Lakh

Discovery 3.0 l TD6 Diesel Automatic

S – Rs 78.37 Lakh

SE – Rs 85.30 Lakh

HSE – Rs 89.54 Lakh

HSE Luxury – Rs 95.47 Lakh

First Edition – Rs 1.03 Crore

The Land Rover Discovery is based on an all-new monocoque chassis, unlike the ladder-frame chassis that its predecessor was based on. This has made it lighter, more spacious and more comfortable on-road. The focus on on-road dynamics has not diminished the Discovery’s off-roading capabilities.

The Discovery has a ground clearance of 283mm, a water wading depth of 900mm, gets the company’s Terrain Response System 2, hill descent control, hill launch control, off-road ABS, off-road cruise control, and is offered with a low range transfer box as standard (except on 3.0 l TD6 Diesel S variant).

The Land Rover Discovery can be had with either of two engines and a single transmission option. The diesel powertrain consists of a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged unit developing 258PS of maximum power at 3,750rpm and 600Nm of peak torque at 2,000rpm. The petrol powertrain is a 3.0-litre, supercharged unit developing 340PS of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 450Nm of peak torque between 3,500-5,000rpm. Both the motors are paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission developed by ZF.

Some of the highlight features on the Discovery include electronic air suspension, rain sensing wipers, power folding ORVMs with heating and puddle lamps, electric front sunroof and fixed panoramic rear sunroof, LED headlights with DRLs and high-beam assist, heated headlight power washers, 19-21 inch alloy wheels, 5/7-seats, 16-way electrically adjustable front seats, heated/cooled seats in all rows, lane keeping assist, 360-degree camera display, parking assist, auto-dimming frameless IRVM, mood lighting, 4-zone climate control, powered tailgate, 6/10/14-speaker surround sound systems.

Optional equipment on offer includes active rear locking differential, roof rails, fixed full-length panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, heads-up display etc.

Safety systems offered as standard across the range include multiple airbags, 6 seatbelts with pre-tensioner, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Corner Braking Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Roll Stability Control (RSC).