Landline-receiver attached to cellphone: Union Minister’s innovative way to escape mobile radiation!

New Delhi , Dec 22 : Much discussions are going on in the country regarding the harmful effect of mobile phone radiation, which the Union Government is yet to address on a serious note. But Union Minister Prakash Javadekar seems to have found an easy way out to escape from the mobile phone radiation – using a landline-receiver connected to the mobile phone!

The Union Minister was spotted outside the Parliament, on Friday with a landline receiver in order to avoid the harmful radiation released by mobile phone.

In order to safeguard himself from the radiation, Javadekar was seen talking over the purple landline-receiver – attached to his cellphone.

Javedkar was clicked with the landline-receiver outside the Parliament when he came to attend the winter session.

The minister, however, didn’t disclose the reason of carrying the fancy prop.(inputs from ANI)