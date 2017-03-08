Landslide closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, March 8 (IANS) Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed on Wednesday due to bad weather triggering landslides in Ramban district of Jammu region.

“Continuous nightlong rain has triggered shooting-stones and landslides in some portions of the highway in Ramban district,” an official of the traffic department here said.

“Keeping the safety in view of the travellers, it has been decided that no traffic movement will be allowed on the highway on Wednesday,” he added.

The over 300-km long highway is the lifeline for the landlocked Kashmir Valley as all essentials of life including food grains, medicines, vegetables, mutton, poultry and petroleum products are brought in through this road.

–IANS

