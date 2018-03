Landslide–near-Vishnuprayag-in-Uttarakhand’s-Chamoli-district-on–Rishikesh-Badrinath-NH-strands-thousands–of-pilgrims-indialivetoday

Landslide near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Rishikesh-Badrinath NH strands thousands of pilgrims