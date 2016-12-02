Large volumes of Cash are a big source of Corruption and Black money: Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Dec 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that large volumes of cash are a big source of corruption and black money.

In an article posted on social media, Prime Minister Modi said corruption slows down growth and takes a toll on the dreams of the poor, neo-middle class and middle class.

“In the 21st century India, there is no place for corruption,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also appealed to the people to lead the change towards cashless transactions and to lay the strong foundations of an India where there is no place for such malaise.

“Today, we live in an era of mobile banking and mobile wallets. Ordering food, buying and selling furniture, ordering a taxi all of this and lot more is possible through mobiles. technology has brought speed and convenience in our lives,” he added.