Las Vegas woman ,gets tired of sleeping with husband ,feeds him boric acid to quench his libido

Las Vegas, March 2: Sex is considered to be an important aspect in romantic relationships across the world, but it depends on a lot of factors of which both people consenting and being in the mood for some action between the sheets. Too much sexual relations can drive a non consenting partner to drastic steps.

Andrea Heming pleaded guilty two years ago to poisoning her husband’s food. The 49-year-old woman told police she was tired of having sex with him.

Heming has been on the run for almost two years.

In 2015 Heming pleaded guilty to poisoning her husband. Prosecutors said at their Spring Valley home, Heming put boric acid (which is used to kill cockroaches), in her husband’s cereal, energy drinks, and whipped cream.

KSNV asked Heming’s former husband, “do you want your ex-wife caught?”

He simply said, “yes.”

Heming’s ex-husband “Ralph” moved to California and did not want to show his face on-camera out of fear of his former wife. He never imagined his wife of four years would poison him.

“No, I can’t. I mean there’s just nice people in this world and there are not nice people”, said Ralph.

A police report states Heming told police, “I wouldn’t use that much to kill him, but just enough to make him not have an erection.”

Heming told police her husband had unwanted sex with her as she slept. Ralph says his ex showed signs of evilness.

“She did reveal to me a story where she was a flight attendant at one time, and she had a customer — you know a passenger who was she said was unruly. She actually put sedatives in her drink”, said Ralph.

He told police for the six months before Heming got caught. He had diarrhea every day and nose bleeds.

“I had been getting sick awhile back. Like six to eight months. I got stomach cramps”, said Ralph.

When Heming never made it to her sentencing hearing Ralph says he couldn’t believe it.

“I was very surprised. I thought you know. I thought we had a better system of keeping track and holding people responsible”, said Ralph.

Law enforcement officials believe Hemming is in Mexico.

If caught, she faces up to 15 years in prison.