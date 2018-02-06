Lashkar-e-Taiba stages attack outside J&K hospital, two cops killed

Srinagar, February 06: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists staged a daring attack outside a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, killing two policemen.

A red alert warning has been sounded in Srinagar.

Naveed Jutt, the LeT terrorist from Pakistan who was caught in Kulgam in south Kashmir in 2014 was brought to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar. According to police, the attack was intended to help Naveed Jutt escape; he escaped custody along with the assailants after the attack.

The terrorist seized gun from a police personnel and the assailants waiting outside opened fire on the police party, allowing Naveen Jutt to easily escape.

The force who accompanied Jutt to the hospital for routine check-up was not anticipating such an attack, but the police tried to bring situation under control. They area was packed with civilians and the police said that they were focusing on capturing the prisoner, also trying to ensure that patients at the hospital are not disturbed.

The hospital premises has been closed and the area has been cordoned off.