Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama/Jammu and Kashmir, August 8: Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) terrorist Umer of Abu Ismail group was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Samboora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

The role of Umer in different crimes committed by Abu Ismail group is being ascertained. One AK 47 rifle has been recovered from the encounter site. Awantipora Police, 50 RR and CRPF jointly participated in the encounter.

In wake of the gunfight, authorities have blocked the internet services in Pulwama as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the district. (ANI)