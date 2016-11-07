Lashkar planning major terror strike. Here’s the execution

New Delhi, Nov 07: With the security along the India-Pakistan border being increased in the wake of several terrorists attacks, the Lashkar-e-Taiba men are now planning to infiltrate into India through a different route, reports India Today.

According to sources, Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed is planning to use the rivers, Nikki Tavi and Badi Tavi, to enter India. Saeed has made Lashkar commander Abu Irfan Tandewala the in-charge of the operation.

Sources said that at least eight to nine men are likely to be a part of this operation. The Pakistan Army, said sources, is allegedly helping them infiltrate the border.

Following the reports on terrorists planning to use a river route for infiltration, the vigil along all the rivers and streams in and around the border areas has been increased.