 Lasudiya police arrested six persons and foiled a potential robbery bid at a city petrol pump in Indore

Indore,June23: Lasudiya police on Wednesday night arrested six persons and foiled a potential robbery bid at a city petrol pump. Police have also recovered a country made pistol and other weapons from them.

Following a tip off about the presence of a group of armed men near Family Convent School in Lasudiya area, police swung into action and despatched a large team to the site, which cordoned off the area and arrested the gang. A country made pistol, two live cartridges, a sword, a knife, iron rod and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Ramkesh Bherua, Kanha Singh Rathore, Mahaveer (all residents of Dhabli Village) and Gautam Ahirwar of Mangliya, Jitendra Barod and Sunil Vishwakarma of Arandiya Kankad area of the city. During interrogation, the accused disclosed about their plan to loot Essar petrol pump on Bypass Road. They also revealed that they had stolen a water tank from a tiles godown on Tuesday. Police have registered a case in the incident and interrogation is underway to extract clues about several other suspected crimes of the gang.

Fraudster held after 4-year run

Crime branch sleuths arrested an accused in a forgery case, who was on the run for four years, from his residence at Khajrana in the city on Thursday. Police said the accused has a criminal case against him lodged in Rajasthan as well and was hiding in Gujarat after committing the crime. Following several complaints, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra formed a team of crime branch officials to trace the absconding accused’s location and nab him. Acting on the tip off, the team arrested Wazid alias Abid ali from his residence at Samrat Nagar Khajrana on Thursday, as he came to celebrate Ramzan with his family members. During interrogation, the accused disclosed about his involvement in another embezzlement case at Bhilwada, Rajasthan and his hiding in Gujarat in order to evade arrest. Wazid had been on the run in a forgery case registered at Chandan Nagar police station area since four years and after failing to apprehend him, police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on his arrest.