Late actor Herve Villechaize was a sex maniac: Roger Moore

Los Angeles, Dec 1 : Actor Roger Moore says that the late actor Herve Villechaize, who essayed the role of Nick Nack in “James Bond”, was a sex maniac in real-life.

Villechaize, who played the henchman in 1974 film “The Man with the Golden Gun”, had a passion for women more voracious then 007 himself according to Moore says femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking at London’s South Bank Centre, Moore, who played Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985, recalled: “He was a very small man and he used to touch me and I used to say, ‘Don’t touch me you are diseased.’ I wasn’t being cruel about his size, it was just that he was a sex maniac. He has a lust for ladies, unnatural!”

Moore explained that while they were filming in the Far East, Villechaize admitted he had slept with at least 35 women during that location shoot.

“When we were in Hong Kong he would find girls in girly clubs and go with a flashlight, ‘You, you, not you.’ He told me 35. I told him that did not count as he paid for them, but he said, ‘Sometimes when I pay they refuse’,” Moore added.