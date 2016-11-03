‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ : Priyanka Chopra appears on popular American talk show

New York, Nov 3 : After chatting up with Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has made it to the popular American talk show “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The 34-year-old actress, who found popularity in the US with her lead role in TV series “Quantico”, appeared on the show on Wednesday. The visit marked her debut on the show.

Priyanka took to Twitter and shared a photograph of herself from the set.

“I’m on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ tonight and taking over their Instagram! Catch you there,” she wrote.

Through the ‘latenightseth’ Instagram account, Priyanka kept her fans abreast on what she was upto on the show’s set.

“I’m hanging out in the #LNSM green room, and taking over their Instagram before I’m on the show tonight. Here we go,” she posted.

With another image in which she is seen with Meyers, she wrote: “The man of the latest hour. Thank you for having me on the show @sethmeyers. This will be fun!”

–IANS