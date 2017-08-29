Latest news on Maharashtra rains: 4 people injured in Mumbai after iron frame fell in VP road area

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 29: Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday. This caused flooding and water logging in several parts of the city. Reportedly, in just 9 hours, the South Mumbai had recorded its highest rainfall in this year on Monday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted that heavy rains would continue in Mumbai to an extreme level until Wednesday. This could be up to 200mm of rainfall.

Mumbai & suburban areas received more than 70 mm rain in past 1 hour & more than 100 mm rain in Mumbai since 8:30 am today: BMC #MumbaiRains — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Local train services b/w Dadar-Dahanu Rd running,though held up b/w Churchgate-Dadar due to water logging at Elphinstone Rd-Dadar #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

#Mumbai 4 people injured after an iron, frame for posters, fell in VP road area; injured shifted to Saifee hospital pic.twitter.com/h0nV7XGmaC — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Mumbai: Movement of trains affected after heavy rain fall; visuals from Bandra Railway Station #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Qa5UesAf26 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

3 teams of NDRF stationed in #Mumbai put on alert and 2 additional teams have been moved from Pune to Mumbai #MumbaiRains — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Suburban train service suspended on main line b/w Parel&Kurla frm 1230 hrs&on Harbour line b/w Vadala Road-Kurla from 1220hrs:CR PRO #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti,Gr #Mumbai issues advisory to Ganapati mandals to disconnect power supplies if there is water-logging in area — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall expected within 48 hrs. Isolated heavy rainfall expected in North Konkan: IMD DDG #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Ka2ZSofNkg — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for #Maharashtra, specially northern Konkan region: KS Hosalikar, DDG IMD, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

#LatestVisuals: Nine coaches and locomotive derailed near Titwala due to landslide officials say, no casualties #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nQFT7kIVLD — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

#Maharashtra Heavy rains continue in various parts of #Mumbai & Thane; High tide likely to occur today at 4.35 pm of 3.32 meters height. — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

#Maharashtra Severe water logging in Mumbai’s Hindmata area following heavy rain pic.twitter.com/M4B0EtTntZ — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Sudden landslide caused #DurontoExpress derailment confirms Central Rail Chief PRO,says excellent job by driver of applying emergency breaks — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017