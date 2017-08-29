Latest news on Maharashtra rains: 4 people injured in Mumbai after iron frame fell in VP road area

August 29, 2017 | By :
Representational image.

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 29:  Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday. This caused flooding and water logging in several parts of the city. Reportedly, in just 9 hours, the South Mumbai had recorded its highest rainfall in this year on Monday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted that heavy rains would continue in Mumbai to an extreme level until Wednesday. This could be up to 200mm of rainfall.

Tags:
Top