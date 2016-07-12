Latest Nike ad featuring Deepika Padukone celebrates India’s female athletes

Deepika Padukone stars in an inspiring new video with Indian female athletes for a Nike campaign.

“Just Do It”, the video shows Deepika training hard in the gym and on the badminton court and other woman athletes playing basket ball, hockey, football and cricket.

The video also includes famous players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Rani Rampal, Smriti Mandana and Shubhlakshmi Sharma, and Jyoti Ann Burrett. The ad was created by Wieden+Kennedy India, directed by French director François Rousselet, and has music by by Genera8ion and rapper Gizzle.

The actress shared the video on her Facebook page, and accompanied it with a post – “When I was growing up my father said to me, ‘To be the best, always remember the three D’s — Discipline, Dedication and Determination. Follow your heart. Do what you are passionate about.’ Sport has taught me how to handle failure. It has also taught me how to handle success. It has kept me grounded. It has taught me humility,”

She also referred it to her fight with depression which had caught nation’s attention. She posted ‘Two years ago I struggled with depression. I was sinking. I almost gave up. But it was the athlete in me that gave me the strength to fight and never ever give up! And so I want to say to every girl and every boy and every woman and every man…play a sport…because it changed my life…and it will change yours too! Sport has taught me how to survive! It has taught me how to fight! It has made me unstoppable!’’

Padukone was a national-level badminton player before she joined films. Currently the actress is rocking Hollywood while working on a project ‘XXX’ with even bigger stars than Bollywood.