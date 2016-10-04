Latest Update from Appollo Hospital COO on Jayalalithaa’s health

October 4, 2016 | By :
Jayalalithaa
The report on former CM Jayalalithaa’s death was sought by current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady Palaniswamy.

Chennai, October 4: According to COO of Apollo Hospital, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is under close observation by a team of doctors.

She has also been advised for further stay in the hospital for continuing treatment.

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is undergoing treatment continues to improve. Same line of treatment is being continued, says the Chief Operating officer of Appollo Hospital.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
A day before RK Nagar bypoll, Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in Apollo hospital 
Top