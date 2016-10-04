Latest Update from Appollo Hospital COO on Jayalalithaa’s health

Chennai, October 4: According to COO of Apollo Hospital, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is under close observation by a team of doctors.

She has also been advised for further stay in the hospital for continuing treatment.

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is undergoing treatment continues to improve. Same line of treatment is being continued, says the Chief Operating officer of Appollo Hospital.

TN CM Jayalalithaa who is undergoing treatment continues to improve. Same line of treatment is being continued: Chief Operating officer — ANI (@ANI_news) October 4, 2016