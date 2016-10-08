Latest update on Jayalalithaa’s health, continues to be under constant monitoring

Chennai, October 8: Accoeding to the latest medical bulletin by the Apollo Hospital Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would continue to be under constant monitoring by the intensivists and the consultants in the panel of the Apollo hospital.

The respiratory support is closely watched and adjusted. Lungs decongestion treatment is also being continued.

All the other comprehensive measures including nutrition, supportive therapy and passive physiotherapy are underway.

