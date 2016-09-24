Launch of India’s weather satellite SCATSAT-1 and seven other satellites cleared for Sept26

CHENNAI,Sept24: Decks have been cleared for the September 26 morning launch of India’s weather satellite SCATSAT-1 and seven other satellites – five foreign and two domestic – with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to ISRO, the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) have cleared the 48 and-half-hour countdown of PSLV/SCATSAT-1 Mission to start today.

The countdown would start at 8.42 am today while the rocket would blast off from the launch pad with eight satellites on September 26 at 9.12 am.