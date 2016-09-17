Launching ceremony of missile destroyer Mormugao begins with chanting of ‘shlokas’

Mumbai, Sep 17: The Indian Navy unveils Mormugao, the second ship of Project 15B destroyers, at Mumbai’s Mazgaon docks amid chanting of slokas and pooja.

The Navy uploaded photos of the ongoing launch ceremony of the guided missile destroyer on social media.

Some pics of the launch ceremony…starting with reciting slokas (sic).

MDL (Mazagon Dock Limited) priest Shri Puranik doing the mandatory pooja and blessing the ship, the Navy said in series of tweets.

Mormugao and four other ships of its class are the most advanced destroyers built in India. Each of them is designed to operate 4,000 nautical miles at sea with a complement of 50 officers and 250 sailors on board.

According the Navy, These ships are among the most technologically advanced guided missile destroyers in the world, with state-of-the-art weapons/sensors package, advanced stealth features and a high degree of automation.

With a displacement of 7,300 tonnes, the Mormugao spans 163 metres in length and is powered by 4 Ukrainian gas turbine engines to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots, approximately 56 km per hour.